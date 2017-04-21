Buy-side Firm- Boston!



- $120,000-$150,000, plus bonus and healthcare!

- Work directly under a VP!

- Work hands-on with cutting edge technology to develop an investment platform!



This rapidly growing trading firm located in Boston is looking for a candidate with strong C multithreading experience who is able to work efficiently through complex concurrent problems. The ideal candidate will have a background in software development.



The role involves:



- Using C to optimize software performance

- Working hands on with C to solve concurrent problems

- Collaborating with fellow engineers to solve complex issues





Experience needed:



- Strong experience using C multithreading

- Superior quantitative skills

- Full-stack development experience



This Boston based position is searching for candidates with superior problem-solving skills, and experience developing cutting-edge software solutions!



Please submit your resume as soon as possible, because the process is moving quickly!





