A Tier One bank in investment bank in London is looking to add an efx quant trader to its team.



They are one of the leaders in the electronic trading space at the moment and are looking to add someone with at around two/three years of experience in efx trading. The desk is rapidly growing and so this is the opportunity for the right candidate to work with leaders in this space and have access to the top technology and a large AUM to trade. You will be one of the leaders on the desk and therefore need to bring with you expertise and in turn will be rewarded for it. They are ideally wanting someone with machine learning understanding and auto hedging experience and market microstructure understanding. This is a top group and they need to hire by January.







In order to apply:



1-4 years of experience in electronic trading

Masters in quantitative capasity

To be able to code in one of Q, C , C#, KDB, R, Matlab or java

Machine learning understanding



This is the opportunity for someone to come to one of the leading investment banks in the world in this space and to help expand the team and lead the desk. Relocation will be considered. This is the opportunity to work with top people in the field and to be rewarded for your talent by having access to top infrastructure. Interview will occur this and next week so you must apply now. We ensure your confidentiality.





