- Commodity Trade Control Analyst | Global Commodity Trading House
- London
This position is a leading global trading house that specialises
across both physical and derivative traded commodities. The firm
is looking to expand its trading risk team with a Trade Control
Analyst covering different commodity physical products mainly
Oil. The will involve ensuring that all risk limits are adhered
to and assist in implementing new limits across the trading desk
with some exposure to another desk across the business. The
successful candidate would need to be a commercially minded and
strong personality in managing risk within a front office trading
environment on a daily basis.
The Commodity Trade Control Analyst will have the following responsibilities;
- Day-to-Day Trade Control Activities
- Daily validation of transactions, price verification and mandate controls
- Perform all activities related to Physical Trade Function
The successful candidate will have the following
responsibilities and skills set;
- Experience in the Commodities Markets, preferably crude & product markets
- Preferably IT skills include: VBA, Microsoft Office & Excel
- Working Experience with ICTS and ENDUR would be a plus