Commodity Trade Control Analyst | Global Commodity Trading House

London

This position is a leading global trading house that specialises across both physical and derivative traded commodities. The firm is looking to expand its trading risk team with a Trade Control Analyst covering different commodity physical products mainly Oil. The will involve ensuring that all risk limits are adhered to and assist in implementing new limits across the trading desk with some exposure to another desk across the business. The successful candidate would need to be a commercially minded and strong personality in managing risk within a front office trading environment on a daily basis.



The Commodity Trade Control Analyst will have the following responsibilities;



Day-to-Day Trade Control Activities

Daily validation of transactions, price verification and mandate controls

Perform all activities related to Physical Trade Function

The successful candidate will have the following responsibilities and skills set;



Experience in the Commodities Markets, preferably crude & product markets

Preferably IT skills include: VBA, Microsoft Office & Excel

Working Experience with ICTS and ENDUR would be a plus





