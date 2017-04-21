Account Executive
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $120000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Ahmed Kamal (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email click here
Our client is a leading provider of enterprise software
to the financial services industry. They are looking for someone
that is a pure sales hunter and can prospect new clients.
Responsibilities:
- Initiate, develop, and close complex sales cycles
- Generate new sales leads and follow up on leads generated by others
- Qualify and close enterprise deals for net new logos as well as "whitespace" in existing customer accounts
- Write introductory letters to C-level executives
- Maintain RFI/RFP processes
- Facilitate the translation of operational metric improvements into financial levers that result in a credible value statement.
Job requirements:
- Bachelor's or Master's degree
- Extensive enterprise software sales experience
- Experience in complex supply chain sales cycles is a requirement
- ERP
- Highly motivated, focused, and detail-oriented
- Excellent presentation, lead qualification and client relationship skills are required
- Excellent verbal and writing skills for introductory letters/champion letters/RFPs
- Stand out colleague with ability to work with management and consultants from all over the world.