Our client is a leading financial media company looking for a Senior Event Marketer to join their team. They are looking for someone who enjoys being in a client-facing role and speaking with c-level executives.

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain personal sales responsibility for key accounts
  • Build relationships with key decision makers at current and prospective clients
  • Work with prospective clients and the rest of the conference team to develop new sponsorship and native advertising products and proposals for implementation.
  • Sell events and adverstising solutiions; conferences; digital marketiing
  • Identify and develop new sales channels based on market trends and client demand
  • Attend all major conferences to ensure sponsor's participation and satisfaction
  • Attend competitive events to identify and meet with key prospects
  • Develop industry expertise to demonstrate your understanding of trends, changes, innovations and overall market conditions
  • Communicate client feedback to staff and management team in order to refine and improve internal processes regularly

Qualifications

  • Bachelor's degree
  • Minimum 8 years of a event and conference sales experience
  • Proven track record in strong presentation skills and sales.
  • Professional demeanor and excellent verbal and written communication skills required.
  • Knowledge of B2B sales and financial markets
  • Experience selling to financial institutions, law firms and advisory firms a plus
  • Entrepreneurial spirit; professional and business savvy demeanor.
  • Excellent organizational, analytical and influencing skills

