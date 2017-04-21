Event Sales
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $120000 per annum, Benefits: 200K+ OTE
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Ahmed Kamal (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Our client is a leading financial media company looking for a
Senior Event Marketer to join their team. They are looking for
someone who enjoys being in a client-facing role and speaking
with c-level executives.
Responsibilities:
- Maintain personal sales responsibility for key accounts
- Build relationships with key decision makers at current and prospective clients
- Work with prospective clients and the rest of the conference team to develop new sponsorship and native advertising products and proposals for implementation.
- Sell events and adverstising solutiions; conferences; digital marketiing
- Identify and develop new sales channels based on market trends and client demand
- Attend all major conferences to ensure sponsor's participation and satisfaction
- Attend competitive events to identify and meet with key prospects
- Develop industry expertise to demonstrate your understanding of trends, changes, innovations and overall market conditions
- Communicate client feedback to staff and management team in order to refine and improve internal processes regularly
Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree
- Minimum 8 years of a event and conference sales experience
- Proven track record in strong presentation skills and sales.
- Professional demeanor and excellent verbal and written communication skills required.
- Knowledge of B2B sales and financial markets
- Experience selling to financial institutions, law firms and advisory firms a plus
- Entrepreneurial spirit; professional and business savvy demeanor.
- Excellent organizational, analytical and influencing skills