Marketing Director
Updated 21st Apr 2017
A leading provider of tools and quantitative analytics for the
investment management industry is looking for a marketing
professional to join their team. You will work closely with the
executive team focusing on their key client segments and will be
expected to design and execute the strategic marketing plan. It's
a hands-on position.
Essential Responsibilities
- Identify, develop and execute marketing strategy
- Manage sales campaigns to support sales team in their effort to generate revenue
- Plan and provide calendar that aligns with the company objectives
- Successfully plan and follow through on all marketing activities while working around conferences, roadshows, webinars and others
- Work closely with Research in generating and distributing applied research
- Keep relations with outsourced design and PR firms
- Oversee and contribute to marketing activities, including all aspects of digital marketing
- Provide input and manage cost while adhering to budget.
Qualifications
- 5-7 years of marketing experience in financial services, preferably in financial technology, asset management or wealth management
- Bachelor's degree required. Masters preferred.
- Excellent writing and communication skills is a must
- Digital marketing experience required
- Strong team player
- Must be a self-starter with strong time management/multi-tasking skills