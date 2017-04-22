The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Automated Options Trader

Updated 22nd Apr 2017

A high-frequency trading firm here in Chicago, IL is looking to add an options trader/market maker to its expanding team. Candidates MUST have a mathematical or quantitative background and experience trading cash equities or options (any asset class). The firm's trading groups work in a very collaborative environment, so the desire to be a member of a team is very important for this position.

Ideal candidates will have strong educational background, come from reputable firms, and enjoy working in a challenging environment.

Requirements:

  • Experience in automated options trading
  • Degree in mathematics, engineering, physics or a related field
  • Programming experience in Python, Java, Matlab, or C
  • Desire to work in a collaborative team environment

