A high-frequency trading firm here in Chicago, IL is looking to add an options trader/market maker to its expanding team. Candidates MUST have a mathematical or quantitative background and experience trading cash equities or options (any asset class). The firm's trading groups work in a very collaborative environment, so the desire to be a member of a team is very important for this position.
Ideal candidates will have strong educational background, come from reputable firms, and enjoy working in a challenging environment.
Requirements:
- Experience in automated options trading
- Degree in mathematics, engineering, physics or a related field
- Programming experience in Python, Java, Matlab, or C
- Desire to work in a collaborative team environment