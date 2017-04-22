The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

High Frequency Quantitative Researcher

Location United States,

Remuneration $125000 - $160000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 22nd Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

My client, a leading technology-driven trading firm in Downtown Chicago, is looking for a talented individual to join their collaborative quantitative research team in early 2017. The team develops predictive signals and automated strategies that trade on markets all over the world. This is an expansion hire as the group is looking to expand their market coverage.

Responsibilities:

  • Implement, research, and deploy quantitative trading strategies across multiple asset classes including fixed income, commodities, equities, & futures.
  • Work collaboratively with team members, traders, and developers to research further methods for expanding the ability of strategies to increase risk.
  • Work towards expanding into new global markets.
  • Help and support the development of a robust quantitative research framework using various programming languages (Python, C , Java, etc.).
  • Prototype new ideas and use statistical techniques to evaluate results.

Requirements:

  • Doctorate or Masters degree in Mathematics, Engineering, Physics, or a related field from a top university.
  • 2 years of experience as a part of a high-frequency trading group
  • Strong programming skills in Python and Java
  • Ability to work individually and as a member of a larger team
  • Strong written and oral communication skills

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader