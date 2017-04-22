High Frequency Quantitative Researcher
Location United States,
Remuneration $125000 - $160000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 22nd Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
My client, a leading technology-driven trading firm in Downtown
Chicago, is looking for a talented individual to join their
collaborative quantitative research team in early 2017. The team
develops predictive signals and automated strategies that trade
on markets all over the world. This is an expansion hire as the
group is looking to expand their market coverage.
Responsibilities:
- Implement, research, and deploy quantitative trading strategies across multiple asset classes including fixed income, commodities, equities, & futures.
- Work collaboratively with team members, traders, and developers to research further methods for expanding the ability of strategies to increase risk.
- Work towards expanding into new global markets.
- Help and support the development of a robust quantitative research framework using various programming languages (Python, C , Java, etc.).
- Prototype new ideas and use statistical techniques to evaluate results.
Requirements:
- Doctorate or Masters degree in Mathematics, Engineering, Physics, or a related field from a top university.
- 2 years of experience as a part of a high-frequency trading group
- Strong programming skills in Python and Java
- Ability to work individually and as a member of a larger team
- Strong written and oral communication skills