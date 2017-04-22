My client, a leading technology-driven trading firm in Downtown Chicago, is looking for a talented individual to join their collaborative quantitative research team in early 2017. The team develops predictive signals and automated strategies that trade on markets all over the world. This is an expansion hire as the group is looking to expand their market coverage.



Responsibilities:



Implement, research, and deploy quantitative trading strategies across multiple asset classes including fixed income, commodities, equities, & futures.

Work collaboratively with team members, traders, and developers to research further methods for expanding the ability of strategies to increase risk.

Work towards expanding into new global markets.

Help and support the development of a robust quantitative research framework using various programming languages (Python, C , Java, etc.).

Prototype new ideas and use statistical techniques to evaluate results.

Requirements:

