The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior UI Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $150000 - $160000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 25th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Sebastian Northrup (Bos)

Phone (617) 322-0144

Email click here

This company is looking for a Senior UI Developer who has strong web and application design skills to work on a startup style team backed by a global leader in finance.

- Fantastic opportunity with a global financial leader!
- Enjoy autonomy in a cutting edge environment!

This leading Financial Services Company is looking for a skilled UI Developer who has strong experience with React.js to work very closely with other teams and departments to develop cutting edge technology.


Skills needed:
- Strong front-end JavaScript experience
- React.js experience is an absolute must
- Python experience OR strong scripting skills (Bash/Ruby/Perl)
- A CS degree

The role involves:
- Front-end development using JavaScript
- Working in a small, specialist team.
- Ongoing systems support

This is an opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects in a progressive development environment
that offers fantastic career progression opportunities!
Please apply nowWeb Developer at a leading Financial Services Company!

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader