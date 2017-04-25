The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior Application Architect

Location United States,

Remuneration $95 - $115 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 25th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

A well-known bank is looking a senior application architect to join their team in St. Louis, MO to participate in the full development life-cycle and design solutions.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop technical designs that meet the functional and non-functional requirements to process and standard
  • Produce, analysis, architecture, design, build, test and support artifacts appropriately to the project
  • Develop and provide mentoring to less experienced technical staff
  • Create unit and component integration test strategies with a focus on validation of proper function

Requirements:

  • 4-6 years experience in a specialized area of technology design process OR
  • 7-9 years of experience across technology disciplines
  • Strong knowledge of .NET Framework 4.0, 4.5 ASP.NET, C# .NET
  • Strong knowledge of .NET MVC 4 and 5
  • Strong working experience with Visual Studio 2012/2013/2015
  • Experience with TFS
  • Experience with XML Schema and AJAX

