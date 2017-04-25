The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quant Researcher - Equity Options

Location United States,

Remuneration $125000 - $165000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 25th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

My client is looking for an experienced quantitative researcher to their options volatility research team in downtown Chicago. In this role you will you will use quantitative models to engage in economic analysis and employ large data sets to assess the trading markets. The team focuses on developing strategies that involve US equities & options, as well as futures and commodity products. Ideal candidates will have worked on an equity index/options desk for a trading firm.

Requirements:

  • Masters degree in a computational science field, Ph.D. a plus
  • 2 years of hands-on developing algorithms in C# or C or Python
  • High level knowledge of global equity indices including S&Ps, NASDAQ, Russell, FTSE, etc
  • Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Experience handling large data sets

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader