Quant Researcher - Equity Options
Location United States,
Remuneration $125000 - $165000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 25th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
My client is looking for an experienced quantitative researcher
to their options volatility research team in downtown Chicago. In
this role you will you will use quantitative models to engage in
economic analysis and employ large data sets to assess the
trading markets. The team focuses on developing strategies that
involve US equities & options, as well as futures and
commodity products. Ideal candidates will have worked on an
equity index/options desk for a trading firm.
Requirements:
- Masters degree in a computational science field, Ph.D. a plus
- 2 years of hands-on developing algorithms in C# or C or Python
- High level knowledge of global equity indices including S&Ps, NASDAQ, Russell, FTSE, etc
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
- Experience handling large data sets