My client is looking for an experienced quantitative researcher to their options volatility research team in downtown Chicago. In this role you will you will use quantitative models to engage in economic analysis and employ large data sets to assess the trading markets. The team focuses on developing strategies that involve US equities & options, as well as futures and commodity products. Ideal candidates will have worked on an equity index/options desk for a trading firm.



Requirements:



Masters degree in a computational science field, Ph.D. a plus

2 years of hands-on developing algorithms in C# or C or Python

High level knowledge of global equity indices including S&Ps, NASDAQ, Russell, FTSE, etc

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Experience handling large data sets