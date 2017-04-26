A Tier One Investment Bank (over $2 trillion AUM) is seeking a VP IT Audit Manager that will focus on technology within their Wealth Management department. The Wealth Management Technology Audit Team, which is part of the Asset Management Audit Team, is responsible for assessing the overall technology control environment across the firm's Private Banking and Wealth Management platform. This is an expansion hire for the team and as this firm has seen astounding success and they have plans to fast-track this position into a management role shortly after onboarding.



Responsibilities:



Work closely with business and technology audit colleagues to ensure that key risks are identified and assessed in the program of audit coverage.

Assist in all aspects of audits including risk assessments, audit planning, audit testing, control evaluation, report drafting and follow up and verification of issue closure.

Perform audit work in accordance with department and professional standards, and complete assignments in an efficient manner.

Attention to detail to ensure accuracy and completeness of audit coverage.

Write audit work papers and reports with minimal intervention by the Audit manager.

Partner with colleagues, stakeholders and control community members to evaluate, test and report on the adequacy and effectiveness of management controls with appropriate recommendations for improvement.

Qualifications: