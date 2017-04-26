VP IT Audit Manager - Wealth Management Platform
Location United States,
Remuneration $130,000 - $170,000
Employment type perm
Updated 26th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
A Tier One Investment Bank (over $2 trillion AUM) is seeking a VP
IT Audit Manager that will focus on technology within their
Wealth Management department. The Wealth Management Technology
Audit Team, which is part of the Asset Management Audit Team, is
responsible for assessing the overall technology control
environment across the firm's Private Banking and Wealth
Management platform. This is an expansion hire for the team and
as this firm has seen astounding success and they have plans to
fast-track this position into a management role shortly after
onboarding.
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with business and technology audit colleagues to ensure that key risks are identified and assessed in the program of audit coverage.
- Assist in all aspects of audits including risk assessments, audit planning, audit testing, control evaluation, report drafting and follow up and verification of issue closure.
- Perform audit work in accordance with department and professional standards, and complete assignments in an efficient manner.
- Attention to detail to ensure accuracy and completeness of audit coverage.
- Write audit work papers and reports with minimal intervention by the Audit manager.
- Partner with colleagues, stakeholders and control community members to evaluate, test and report on the adequacy and effectiveness of management controls with appropriate recommendations for improvement.
Qualifications:
- 5 to 8 years of relevant experience within Technology audit
- Prior experience working within a Wealth or Asset Management platform is a plus, but not required
- Ability to quickly build strong partnerships amongst technology and business Audit teams and internal stakeholders
- Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and/or Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) designation considered an advantage.
- Extensive knowledge of system development life cycle concepts with an ability to quickly learn a complex, distributed computing environment, including AGILE development environments.
- Solid understanding of internal control concepts with the ability to evaluate and determine the adequacy of controls by considering business and technology risks in an integrated manner.
- Knowledge of distributed technologies considered a plus along with a good understanding of controls related to operating system and database platforms.