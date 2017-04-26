Interest Rate Sales Person



I am currently recruiting for my client who is seeking an experienced Interest Rate Salesperson to it's team in Mid-Town Manhattan. The candidate should have knowledge of the Macro Interest Rate market and products as well as experience covering institutional clients. The role is on a desk that works with US-based institutional clients including both real money and hedge funds and selling derivative products. The ideal candidate will either have an established book of business or the product knowledge and ability to prospect new business.





My client is a Top Global Investment Bank located in Mid-Town Manhattan. The bank is in expansion mode after a very strong year and has one of the best Fixed Income businesses in the world. They provide employees with high levels of benefits and the compensation is a base bonus structure.





Requirements:



At least 4 years of experience in an Interest Rate Sales position at an investment bank.

Transferable book of institutional clients based in the US (real money and/or hedge funds) is a plus but not mandatory.

Ability to prospect new business, as well as maintain an existing account base.

Ability to make decisions under pressure and work in a high paced environment.