This is an opportunity with a Tier 1 Bank, based in their London offices. The firm is expanding their front office risk team and requires a credit modeller to work on their desk. The position requires a commercially minded modeller who is comfortable in a sell-side environment.



Key Responsibilities:



Helping to develop and calibrate risk models in line with the new regulatory requirements.

Being able to develop and validate the performance of new models.

Key Accountability

Ability to adapt and working with different team environments.

Key Requirements:



Postgraduate Degree

Experience in working with PG, LGD, & EAD Models.

Programming skills in either R or Python and have experience working with SQL.

Being able to work efficiently and effectively.

The role is technical in the sense that the successful individual will require programming modelling knowledge and programming skills.





