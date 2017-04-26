Credit Risk Modeller at Tier 1 Bank |JSRE 16/04/17
This is an opportunity with a Tier 1 Bank, based in their London
offices. The firm is expanding their front office risk team and
requires a credit modeller to work on their desk. The position
requires a commercially minded modeller who is comfortable in a
sell-side environment.
Key Responsibilities:
- Helping to develop and calibrate risk models in line with the new regulatory requirements.
- Being able to develop and validate the performance of new models.
- Key Accountability
- Ability to adapt and working with different team environments.
Key Requirements:
- Postgraduate Degree
- Experience in working with PG, LGD, & EAD Models.
- Programming skills in either R or Python and have experience working with SQL.
- Being able to work efficiently and effectively.
The role is technical in the sense that the successful individual
will require programming modelling knowledge and programming
skills.