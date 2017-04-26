The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

26th Apr 2017

This is an opportunity with a Tier 1 Bank, based in their London offices. The firm is expanding their front office risk team and requires a credit modeller to work on their desk. The position requires a commercially minded modeller who is comfortable in a sell-side environment.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Helping to develop and calibrate risk models in line with the new regulatory requirements.
  • Being able to develop and validate the performance of new models.
  • Key Accountability
  • Ability to adapt and working with different team environments.

Key Requirements:

  • Postgraduate Degree
  • Experience in working with PG, LGD, & EAD Models.
  • Programming skills in either R or Python and have experience working with SQL.
  • Being able to work efficiently and effectively.

The role is technical in the sense that the successful individual will require programming modelling knowledge and programming skills.


