For an international client based in Karlsruhe, I am actively looking for an Agile Senior Test Engineer - C# - NET.



Profile:

- 5 years experience in the C# environment, desirable in testing mobile applications on tablets.

- Knowledge and experience in the test Automation of C# .NET applications

- Knowledge of agile working methods

- German and English fluent



If you are interested in knowing more about this job opportunity please send me your CV in word format at apply.a33ho1gebng@glocomms.aptrack.co.uk











