Agile Senior Test Engineer

Location Germany,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 26th Apr 2017

Company Phaidon International

Contact Lucie Perez

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

For an international client based in Karlsruhe, I am actively looking for an Agile Senior Test Engineer - C# - NET.

Profile:
- 5 years experience in the C# environment, desirable in testing mobile applications on tablets.
- Knowledge and experience in the test Automation of C# .NET applications
- Knowledge of agile working methods
- German and English fluent

If you are interested in knowing more about this job opportunity please send me your CV in word format at apply.a33ho1gebng@glocomms.aptrack.co.uk





