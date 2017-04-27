Our client is an up & coming Financial Technology firm located in NYC. They are looking for an Entry Level Inside Sales Role. No experience necessary as training will be provided. They are looking for an ambitious, energetic and motivated individuals who are looking to work in a fast paced environment.



What is the role of an Inside Sales Consultant?



Inside sales is a fast-paced role revolving around building relationships

This is a largely phone based role enabling our consultants to work on a global basis.

An inside sales consultant uses a variety of sales methods to expand their extensive client base including; networking events, business development, marketing, and building off of existing relationships.

Inside sales consultant use targeted methods to sell investment research to their clients.

What are the benefits of working as an Inside Sales Consultant?



A base salary bonus structure

A clear career progression structure based on targets.

Paid training program and one-on-one mentoring from a market specialist!

A fun energetic environment with eligibility for company outings', company vacations and more!

What are the requirements to begin your career in an Inside Sales Consultant?



A drive for success - no matter what your definition of success is!

Ability to work towards targets, to work both independently, and as a part of a team.

A Proven history of success in any environment - sports, academia, internships, etc.

A "Work hard, play hard" attitude.





If you like what you have just read and think that you're interested in working as an inside sales consultant, apply now! We would love to hear from you.



