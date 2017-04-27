Job description



Our client is a global investment bank which recently launched a New York-based systematic hedge fund. Trading has begun and as such, they are looking to add senior quantitative researchers and traders immediately. This is a unique opportunity to join an entrepreneurial environment and have an impact on the direction and growth of the fund. The organization is nimble, collaborative, and growing rapidly. In particular, strategies are centered on HF, market making, and week long holding periods at most.





The interview process can take as little as 1 week for the right candidates.



Requirements for consideration



8 years of research and/or systematic trading experience at a top tier investment bank/asset manager/proprietary trading firm/hedge fund

5 years of experience working with high frequency, market making, or short term systematic strategies across equities, fx, fixed income, or derivatives

Must have experience working in a collaborative team focused on outside of the box or atypical strategies (trend followers need not apply)

A background in machine learning, natural language processing, and parallel computing highly preferred

PhD from a top tier Ivy League institution or globally recognized program in a quantitative discipline (Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Etc.)

As always strong Object Oriented programming skills in C , Python and/or Java are a must



Preference will be given to candidates who can demonstrate established track records.





