Ph.D level Quantitative Researcher - Chicago High-Frequency Trading Firm



A client of ours is looking to add a senior quantitative researcher to work alongside its high-frequency trading team in Chicago. The firm is headquartered in NYC but has a large Chicago office and is a leading proprietary trading firm in the US. An ideal candidate excels in a highly-demanding but constantly-changing environment, presenting new and challenging issues each day. We are seeking new ways to extract alpha from a highly complex market using algorithmic trading strategies. Model creation, development, implementation, and maintenance are all duties that fall under this role.



This group presents a very unique opportunity in contrast to the more common quantitative financial positions. My client values great ideas that produce results, and if you are creative and want to take your future into your own hands, there is no limit to how far you can grow with this firm.



Requirements & Ideal Skills:



Ph.D. in Physics, Statistics, Mathematics, Engineering, Comp Sci, or similar from a top-tier university

AT LEAST one year of post-doctorate experience in quantitative research in high-frequency trading

Strong C , R, & Matlab skills

Both data-mining and analysis skills

Proficiency in back-testing & simulation

Experience dealing with large amounts of data/tick data

Statistics

Mathematics

Problem-solving

Unix/Linux

Great communication abilities

Must work well in a close-knit, collaborative group.

Creative, independent, highly motivated





