Sr. .NET/Web Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $80 - $104 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)
Senior .Net/Web Developer
A well-known bank is looking a senior application architect to join their team in Minneapolis, Minnesota to participate in the full development life-cycle and design solutions.
Responsibilities:
- Develop technical designs that meet the functional and non-functional requirements to process and standard
- Produce, analysis, architecture, design, build, test and support artifacts appropriately to the project
- Develop and provide mentoring to less experienced technical staff
- Create unit and component integration test strategies with a focus on validation of proper function
Requirements:
- 4-6 years experience in a specialized area of technology design process OR
- 7-9 years of experience across technology disciplines
- Strong knowledge of .NET Framework 4.0, 4.5 ASP.NET, C# .NET
- Strong knowledge of .NET MVC 4 and 5
- Strong working experience with Visual Studio 2012/2013/2015
- Experience with TFS
- Experience with XML Schema and AJAX