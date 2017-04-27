Hedge Fund - Linux Systems Engineer - NYC



Salary: $175,000 - $250,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is a multi-billion dollar hedge funds that uses quantitative and proprietary based research to create investment based strategies who is based in New York City and they are looking for a Linux Systems Engineer to join their team.



The firm has a great culture, offers a VERY competitive salary and offers a strong growth potential. This role is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Desired Skills:



Hands-on experience managing efforts in Linux/Unix environments, distributed systems and/or developing large-scale web applications as well as strong understanding of database technology

Experience with building automation software (e.g., Puppet, Chef, Ansible, AWS, Salt)

Python, Bash, Shell scripting experience

Hands-on experience with networking configuration and networking theory

Experience working in hedge fund, trading environment, or financial services a plus

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.