Systems Administrator - New York, NY



Leading Hedge Fund & High-Frequency Trading Firm



Compensation: 100,000-160,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is an industry-leading high-frequency quantitative trading firm that specializes in securities and is currently headquartered in New York City and they are looking for a Systems Administrator to join their team. They have solidified their name in the market by delivering world class service to clients around the world. With over 700 clients and almost 100 partners globally.



Desired Skills and Experience:



Command line, and troubleshooting skills using standard tools

Experience working in financial services preferred but not mandatory

Python, Linux, RHEL, Trading, Unix

Monitor model production and testing processes

Understanding of network fundamentals (TCP/UDP, ARP, and multicast Develop software to manage system deployment, configuration, and monitoring)

Experience working in Unix/Linux, familiar with python or bash scripting

The firm has a great culture, offers a very competitive salary and offers a strong growth potential. This role is based in New York and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.