ETL Developer | Top Tier Insurance Firm
Location United States,
Remuneration $90000 - $115000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Suraj Sharma (NY)
Phone 6467595613
Email click here
ETL Developer | Asset Management
Salary: $90,000 - $115,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits
My client is an industry leading insurance firm that specializes health, auto and property insurance, is based in Austin, TX and they are looking for an ETL Developer to join their team.
This role is based can be based in Austin, TX and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.
Skills and Experience:
- 3-5 years of designing, modifying, testing & implementing data warehouse and all related ETL functions
- MUST have experience with Pentaho for ETL development
- Experience coming from a financial services firm is a plus
- Experience documenting all designs (high level and detail) and ETL processes, including mapping documentation.
My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.