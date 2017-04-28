Algo Trading Strategy Analyst - Quantitative Researcher



A tier one Quant Trading firm in Chicago is looking to add to its algorithmic trading team. The group is currently nine people across trading, research, and technology. An opportunity exists for an experienced quantitative trader with experience in any asset class ideally in an algorithmic, electronic and high-frequency trading team. The ideal candidate should be self-motivated, creative, and looking to pursue a career in quantitative trading.



Responsibilities



Analyze innovative trading strategies using object oriented programming languages

Researching various types of strategies in a cross-asset group

Extensive modeling and implementation of the models in an effort to creat robust products

Enhance and optimize trading and analytical tools

Requirements:



3 years of experience working in quantitative research and trading

Strong programming knowledge (Java, C , R, etc)

Masters degree in a computational field (Math, Statistics, Quantitative Finance, Engineering, Physics, etc)

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Salary is very competitive, with a base bonus structure.

Full benefits including health insurance, 401k, etc are available



Visa sponsorship applicable.



*Applications should be made as soon as possible as this is an active expansion hire.



