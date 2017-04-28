Algo Trading Strategy Analyst - Quant Researcher
A tier one Quant Trading firm in Chicago is looking to add to its algorithmic trading team. The group is currently nine people across trading, research, and technology. An opportunity exists for an experienced quantitative trader with experience in any asset class ideally in an algorithmic, electronic and high-frequency trading team. The ideal candidate should be self-motivated, creative, and looking to pursue a career in quantitative trading.
Responsibilities
- Analyze innovative trading strategies using object oriented programming languages
- Researching various types of strategies in a cross-asset group
- Extensive modeling and implementation of the models in an effort to creat robust products
- Enhance and optimize trading and analytical tools
Requirements:
- 3 years of experience working in quantitative research and trading
- Strong programming knowledge (Java, C , R, etc)
- Masters degree in a computational field (Math, Statistics, Quantitative Finance, Engineering, Physics, etc)
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
Salary is very competitive, with a base bonus structure.
Full benefits including health insurance, 401k, etc are available
Visa sponsorship applicable.
*Applications should be made as soon as possible as this is an active expansion hire.