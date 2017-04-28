I am currently recruiting for a credit repo trader that has a strong background with fixed income products. The ideal candidate will have come from a similar position where they were working on a repo desk and will ideally have experience with both credit products as well as emerging markets. The ideal candidate will have a high understanding of risk management and risk parameters, relevant economic data and the ability to provide product pricing for both authorised products and client transactions. Although this person will be focused on credit repo products, experience with short term rates like bills and coupons will be beneficial when backing up other traders on the desk.



My client is a top global investment bank and is looking for someone with a minimum of 4 years of experience in the repo trading space. This is a role where you will be working within the trading desks of one of the most established firms in the industry. This position provides for a great opportunity to take strides in your career and further your understanding of the trading space.



Only Apply if…



You have 4 years of relevant work experience.

You have experience working with credit and emerging market repo products

You have the ability to back up traders focusing on short term repo products

You have strong excellent attention to detail.

You work well in a collaborative environment and can make quick decisions in a high stress environment.