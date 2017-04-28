The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Statistical Modeller- Tier 1 Investment Bank

***Quantitative Analytics // Wholesale Credit Risk // PD, LGD, EAD modelling // Vice President - VP***

This is an opportunity with a Tier 1 Investment Bank, based in London. You will work within the Quantitative Analytics group working across all asset classes within the Wholesale Credit Risk area.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Helping to develop and calibrate risk models in line with the new regulatory requirements.
  • Being able to develop and validate the performance of new models.
  • Key Accountability
  • Ability to adapt and working with different team environments.

Key Requirements:

  • Postgraduate Degree
  • Experience in working with PD, LGD, & EAD Models.
  • Programming skills in either R or Python and have experience working with SQL.
  • Being able to work efficiently and effectively.


