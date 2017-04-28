Statistical Modeller- Tier 1 Investment Bank
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 28th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Matt Nicholson
Phone 0207 019 4100
Email click here
This is an opportunity with a Tier 1 Investment Bank, based in London. You will work within the Quantitative Analytics group working across all asset classes within the Wholesale Credit Risk area.
Key Responsibilities:
- Helping to develop and calibrate risk models in line with the new regulatory requirements.
- Being able to develop and validate the performance of new models.
- Key Accountability
- Ability to adapt and working with different team environments.
Key Requirements:
- Postgraduate Degree
- Experience in working with PD, LGD, & EAD Models.
- Programming skills in either R or Python and have experience working with SQL.
- Being able to work efficiently and effectively.
