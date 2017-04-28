Sr. C++ Developer For Quant-Hedge Fund - 160k+
My client is an industry leading Quantitative trading firm with multiple locations seeking out the top software engineers in the industry to revamp and build their state of the art automated trading platform. The ideal candidate will be a skilled Senior C Engineer to join the distinguished tech team in Denver, Colorado. This role will be dedicated to leading development of the High-Performance software used to expedite trades in nanoseconds. This is an innovative engineering role that requires a strong capacity to be compassionate revolutionary in the way the world will see technology in the future.
Job Specifics:
- Writing low-latency, high-throughput C sequences, and libraries
- Building applications that power core data to meet numerous reporting requirements
- Analyzing substantial amounts of data
- Knowledge how exchanges work; understanding of how trading works
Other Requirements:
- You're up to speed with modern C standards; having used C 11/14 professionally
- 5 years of experience enhancing low latency code for nanosecond performance
- Have worked on full stack including high-speed network design, firmware, kernel modification, compiler modification, and distributed system design
- Several years of experience writing code with BDD/TDD methods
- Understanding of and background with Continuous Delivery and Deployment
- Background in the automated trading domain
What's in it for you?
- Competitive base salary and 20%-30 discretionary bonus. (160k plus package in Colorado)
- Full medical benefits and PTO
- Competitive retirement plan
- Paid Holidays and monthly events exclusive to the firm