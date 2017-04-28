QIS/Equity Derivative Sales - Tier 1 Global Investment Bank





I am currently recruiting for my client who is seeking an experienced Equity Derivatives Sales Person for their team in Mid-Town Manhattan. The ideal candidate will have at least 4 years of relevant experience selling equity derivative products to institutional clients. Experience selling QIS and non-quantitative investment strategies, custom solutions and other types of structured investments are required. The ideal candidate will have transferable relationships with institutional clients, and ideally pension funds, insurance companies, RIAs and other real money institutions.





My client is a Tier 1 Global Investment Bank located in Mid-Town Manhattan. They are one of the largest foreign investment banks here in the US and have come off a very strong quarter, looking to grow their market share. They attract some of the highest rated talent on Wall Street by offering potential employees leading technologies, compensation and benefits. The business culture is highly collaborative, entrepreneurial and there is a clear vision to upper management.



At least 4 years of experience in an Equity Derivatives Sales position at an investment bank.

Experience selling QIS and non-quantitative investment strategies, custom solutions and other types of structured investments.

Transferable book of institutional clients based in the US is a plus but not mandatory.

Ability to prospect new business, as well as maintain an existing account base.

Ability to make decisions under pressure and work in a high paced environment.