My client is a cloud provider for financial services seeking an established implementation trainer. The right candidate will be a self-motivated and talented individual who will work directly with clients that specialize in but not limited to private equity and venture capital.

Requirements

  • A exceptional ability to teach


  • Experience in a client facing role


  • Excellent communication skills, and ability to educate and project a room of learners


  • Strong analytical skills


  • Understanding and patience with new learners, balanced with sternness where required


  • Bachelor's Degree - Educational degrees are acceptable


  • Detail oriented, disciplined and organized


  • Someone who is passionate about making customers successful


  • Happy to work in a fast growth, hard working environment


  • Team Player


  • Financial background is proffered



    Benefits:



    Competitive Base salary

    Health Benefits

    401k Plan

    Paid Holidays

    Exciting company events


