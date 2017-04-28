Quantitative Developer - High-Frequency Trading



A top tier high-frequency trading firm based in Chicago is looking for a mid-senior level quantitative developer to join their dynamic electronic trading team. The firm has been around for over a decade and is currently expanding organically to keep up with market demands. They specialize in trading futures across multiple asset classes.



Responsibilities will include:



Systematic and quantitative research and development of high-frequency trading strategies and support tools

Research and implementation of new data using machine learning algorithms such as decision trees, neural networks, basis expansions

Backtesting and understanding of strategies including abstractions and requirements

Collaboration between team members in order to drive productivity and facilitate innovative ideas

Ideal candidates should possess:



4 years of experience working on a trading desk / front office

Advanced degree in a scientific field

Strong programming skill set

Drive to succeed and see results, entrepreneurial mindset

Deep product background and experience working with futures within the electronic trading industry



