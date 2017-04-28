Quantitative Developer - High Frequency Trading
Quantitative Developer - High-Frequency Trading
A top tier high-frequency trading firm based in Chicago is looking for a mid-senior level quantitative developer to join their dynamic electronic trading team. The firm has been around for over a decade and is currently expanding organically to keep up with market demands. They specialize in trading futures across multiple asset classes.
Responsibilities will include:
- Systematic and quantitative research and development of high-frequency trading strategies and support tools
- Research and implementation of new data using machine learning algorithms such as decision trees, neural networks, basis expansions
- Backtesting and understanding of strategies including abstractions and requirements
- Collaboration between team members in order to drive productivity and facilitate innovative ideas
Ideal candidates should possess:
- 4 years of experience working on a trading desk / front office
- Advanced degree in a scientific field
- Strong programming skill set
- Drive to succeed and see results, entrepreneurial mindset
- Deep product background and experience working with futures within the electronic trading industry
