The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Developer - High Frequency Trading

Location United States,

Remuneration $150000 - $190000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 28th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

Quantitative Developer - High-Frequency Trading

A top tier high-frequency trading firm based in Chicago is looking for a mid-senior level quantitative developer to join their dynamic electronic trading team. The firm has been around for over a decade and is currently expanding organically to keep up with market demands. They specialize in trading futures across multiple asset classes.

Responsibilities will include:

  • Systematic and quantitative research and development of high-frequency trading strategies and support tools
  • Research and implementation of new data using machine learning algorithms such as decision trees, neural networks, basis expansions
  • Backtesting and understanding of strategies including abstractions and requirements
  • Collaboration between team members in order to drive productivity and facilitate innovative ideas

Ideal candidates should possess:

  • 4 years of experience working on a trading desk / front office
  • Advanced degree in a scientific field
  • Strong programming skill set
  • Drive to succeed and see results, entrepreneurial mindset
  • Deep product background and experience working with futures within the electronic trading industry


If there is an interest, please click the APPLY NOW button below.

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader