Python Developer- Leading FinTech Firm! Boston



- $120,000 - $150,000 Bonus Benefits!

- Be part of a cutting-edge proprietary software initiative!

- Structured career path!



This FinTech organization is looking to add for a software developer with strong object oriented design experience using Python. This individual will be working to develop the firm's new proprietary technology from scratch. The firm is targeting a developer who has a passion for writing clean and efficient code.



The role involves;

- Developing cutting-edge software in Python.

- Working within a tight-knit group of accomplished developers.

- Working in a fast paced, Agile environment



Skills/ experience needed:

- Proven software development in Python OR C with willingness to learn Python.

- 2 years of professional software development experience

- A degree in Computer Science or another Quantitative Field



This is a fantastic opportunity to join a rapidly growing FinTech firm here in Boston, which provides tremendous career potential. If interested then please apply now as the process is moving quickly.





