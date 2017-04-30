A Global Investment Bank ($1.8 trillion AUM) is seeking to add a Director to their Risk Modeling team. This firm is seeing rapid growth after being one of the few banks with positive revenue streams across all major lines of business this past year. This role will largely focus on developing credit risk models for their wholesale lending portfolio, so prior experience with CRE and C&I models are a plus. You will work not just on the analytics side, but also liaise with key internal stakeholders regarding portfolio strategy and risk strategy.



Responsibilities:



- Develop robust credit risk models for the firm's commercial/wholesale portfolio (mainly PD/LGD)



- Communicate to senior management the potential risks in the portfolio via model results



- Strategize with key internal stakeholders regarding portfolio strategy for minimizing risk



- Take a large role in building the team from scratch and mentoring/leading other team members



- Collaborate with other risk management areas such as Market Risk/Liquidity Risk/Credit Risk and Operational Risk across the organization to provide thought leadership regarding Risk Management/Stress Testing models



Qualifications:



- 8 years of quantitative risk experience (preferably development but also open to validation)



- Advanced Degree in a quantitative or finance related field; Masters minimum and PhD a plus



- Knowledge of SAS, R, or MATLAB



- Strong technical writing skills and ability to discuss technical topics with diverse audience