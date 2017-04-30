Scorecard Model Developer - Top US Investment Bank
A Top US Investment Bank (over $ 2 trillion AUM) is seeking to
add an experienced scorecard modeler as an expansion hire to
their team in Wilmington, DE. This team is known throughout the
industry as one of the strongest modeling teams in banking and
prides itself for having extremely strong retention rates over
the past 5 years. You will work in a hands-on role to develop
scorecards across numerous consumer portfolios. As this is an
expansion to the team, any candidate who comes in and performs
successfully will be fast tracked to managerial responsibilities.
Responsibilities:
- Develop robust and innovative scorecard models for collections and acquisitions for consumer lines of business
- Use these models to drive business decisions and strategize with other internal stakeholders regarding how to mitigate risk
- Mentor and coach junior members of the team
- Liaise with senior management to identify new and innovative methodologies and technologies to improve the modeling process
Qualifications:
- 3 to 5 years of relevant experience
- Model development experience preferred; candidates with PD/LGD or Loss Forecasting experience are encouraged to apply
- Advanced Degree; either Masters or PhD in a quantitative or financial field
- Strong communication skills and able to work both independently and in a team environment