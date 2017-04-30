Audit Manager - Treasury & Capital Markets
A leading national bank based in Atlanta is seeking to expand
their Audit team amidst strong earnings reports and high levels
of growth over the past decade. They are seeking an Audit Manager
for their Capital Markets & Treasury function - the ideal
candidate will have experience across any or all of the
following: Asset Liability Management, Broker-Dealer audits,
Corporate Treasury functions, or audits of Sales & Trading
functions.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and plan annual audits for Investment Banking, Market Risk, and Corporate Audits
- Manage relationships with internal and external stakeholders across various business lines
- Participate in audit execution as project manager or core team member
- Provide risk assessments on based on audit findings
Qualifications:
- CPA or CIA highly preferred
- 5 years of audit experience
- Bachelor's degree minimum
- Ability to coach/mentor others
- Experience with audit planning/design as well as audit execution