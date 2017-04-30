A top global investment bank in New York City is looking to add a candidate to their regulatory reporting and controls team within the risk function. The candidate will be responsible for oversight, governance, identification and mitigation of market, credit, and counterparty risks. They will be responsible for not only identifying these risks, but also reporting and communicating these risks to internal stakeholders throughout the organization. The candidate should also have a strong knowledge/foundation of quantitative risk management in order to effectively understand and communicate with various lines of business.



The organization is known globally for their success and offering competitive compensation and benefits, as well as offering extensive growth opportunity throughout the organization. The role will offer the candidate exposure across the organization and a unique path for growth.



Responsibilities:



Create and improve risk management processes and controls

Work between asset classes to mitigate risks arising from business lines

Manage and enhance reports on a weekly/monthly basis

Monitor and govern market/credit/counterparty risk models

Communicate with internal and external stakeholders

Automate systems in order to create effective risk governance reports

Build relationships across the business with line managers in order to develop the most efficient reports to meet needs

Minimize risk exposures from both a high-level and individual basis

Qualifications:

