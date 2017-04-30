AVP Regulatory Risk Control and Reporting
A top global investment bank in New York City is looking to add a
candidate to their regulatory reporting and controls team within
the risk function. The candidate will be responsible for
oversight, governance, identification and mitigation of market,
credit, and counterparty risks. They will be responsible for not
only identifying these risks, but also reporting and
communicating these risks to internal stakeholders throughout the
organization. The candidate should also have a strong
knowledge/foundation of quantitative risk management in order to
effectively understand and communicate with various lines of
business.
The organization is known globally for their success and offering competitive compensation and benefits, as well as offering extensive growth opportunity throughout the organization. The role will offer the candidate exposure across the organization and a unique path for growth.
Responsibilities:
- Create and improve risk management processes and controls
- Work between asset classes to mitigate risks arising from business lines
- Manage and enhance reports on a weekly/monthly basis
- Monitor and govern market/credit/counterparty risk models
- Communicate with internal and external stakeholders
- Automate systems in order to create effective risk governance reports
- Build relationships across the business with line managers in order to develop the most efficient reports to meet needs
- Minimize risk exposures from both a high-level and individual basis
Qualifications:
- Bachelors Degree in Quantitative/finance related subject
- 4 years experience in a major investment bank ina control/reporting type function
- Knowledge of pricing models and enterprise-wide risk
- Understanding of various asset classes
- Stand-out communication skills, both written and verbal
- Ability to make quick and effective business decisions independently
- Strong organizations and time management skills- ability to balance multiple ongoing projects and meet deadlines
- Ability to challenge business decisions as needed
- Experience with VBA Excel, PowerPoint, SQL