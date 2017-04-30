A leading investment bank is looking for an eager and knowledgeable entry level candidate to join their Regulatory infrastructure team focused on Dodd-Frank Act and Basel III rules and regulations. The candidate will gain knowledge of how to successfully build and implement infrastructures in accordance with Federal standards. They will need to possess strong knowledge of rules and how to work across groups to ensure policies are effectively designed in order to control market risks for the Tradebooks.



Responsibilities:



The candidate will assist in implementing controls in order to support the management of regulatory capital computations including Risk Weighted Assets

Implement and manage data in risk gaps via US GAAP and supplementary leverage ratio calculations

Understand regulatory standards such as Basel II Rules, Dodd-Frank Act, CCAR, FR Y9C and FR Y14

Coordinate and minimize market risks for enterprise-wide trade books

Work with regulatory reporting teams in order to ensure automated reports are effective in identifying risks

Change and Modify policies as needed based on gaps as defined by internal audit teams



Qualifications:



Bachelors Degree in Quantitative/finance related subject

1 years experience in a major investment bank in a control/reporting type function

Knowledge of pricing models and enterprise-wide risk

Understanding of various asset classes

Stand-out communication skills, both written and verbal

Ability to make quick and effective business decisions independently

Strong organizations and time management skills- ability to balance multiple ongoing projects and meet deadlines

Ability to challenge business decisions as needed

Experience with VBA Excel, PowerPoint, SQL





