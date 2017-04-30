Market Risk Analyst
Location United States
Remuneration $70000 - $85000 per annum
Updated 30th Apr 2017
A leading investment bank is looking for an eager and
knowledgeable entry level candidate to join their Regulatory
infrastructure team focused on Dodd-Frank Act and Basel III rules
and regulations. The candidate will gain knowledge of how to
successfully build and implement infrastructures in accordance
with Federal standards. They will need to possess strong
knowledge of rules and how to work across groups to ensure
policies are effectively designed in order to control market
risks for the Tradebooks.
Responsibilities:
- The candidate will assist in implementing controls in order to support the management of regulatory capital computations including Risk Weighted Assets
- Implement and manage data in risk gaps via US GAAP and supplementary leverage ratio calculations
- Understand regulatory standards such as Basel II Rules, Dodd-Frank Act, CCAR, FR Y9C and FR Y14
- Coordinate and minimize market risks for enterprise-wide trade books
- Work with regulatory reporting teams in order to ensure automated reports are effective in identifying risks
- Change and Modify policies as needed based on gaps as defined by internal audit teams
Qualifications:
- Bachelors Degree in Quantitative/finance related subject
- 1 years experience in a major investment bank in a control/reporting type function
- Knowledge of pricing models and enterprise-wide risk
- Understanding of various asset classes
- Stand-out communication skills, both written and verbal
- Ability to make quick and effective business decisions independently
- Strong organizations and time management skills- ability to balance multiple ongoing projects and meet deadlines
- Ability to challenge business decisions as needed
- Experience with VBA Excel, PowerPoint, SQL