Senior UI Developer- Leading Finance Firm- Boston!



This leading finance firm is looking for a Senior UI Developer who has strong web and application design skills to work at a boutique, cutting-edge trading firm.



- Fantastic opportunity with a global financial leader!

- Enjoy autonomy in a cutting edge environment!



This leading Financial Services Company is looking for a skilled UI Developer who has strong experience with front-end technologies to work very closely



Skills needed:

- Strong front-end JavaScript experience

- React.js experience is sought after

- Python experience OR strong scripting skills (Bash/Ruby/Perl)

- A CS degree



The role involves:

- Front-end development using JavaScript

- Working in a small, specialist team.

- Ongoing systems support



This is an opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects in a progressive development environment

that offers fantastic career progression opportunities!

