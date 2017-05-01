The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Sr. Database Administrator

Senior Database Administrator- Leading financial services firm- Boston!

- $100,000-$140,000 bonus excellent benefits!
- Work in a well-educated specialist team environment!
- Fantastic career progression opportunities!

This leading financial institution is looking for their Senior Database Developer to build cutting edge financial systems.

Responsibilities:
- Design and install scripts and automation
- Plan architecture and infrastructure for a financial database systems environment
- Create SQL and Powershell scripts


Requirements:
- Proven experience in T-SQL
- BI Experience
- ETL Experience

This opportunity offers you the chance to work in a highly technical, collaborative, autonomous environment
where your ideas will be welcomed and implemented!

Please send your resume and I will call you with more detailed information regarding the company and the opportunity

