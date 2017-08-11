VP, Valuations - Rates Derivatives
Our client is a leading investment bank located in New York, looking to expand their Valuations group. This team plays a central role within the organization and liaises closely with the trading desks, risk teams, product control, technology, and strategy/modeling teams. The ideal candidate will have some management experience, and be interested in building a team.
Responsibilities
- Take charge of high-level processes within the team, and manage 2-3 junior members
- Lead independent valuation of interest rates & foreign exchange derivatives using proprietary quantitative models and market data inputs
- Be responsible for producing, analyzing, and verifying valuation movements within client portfolios on a daily basis with reference to wider market activity, trade events, and sensitivity analysis.
- Initiate and deliver analytics around the valuation service including management information.
- Establish and develop strong relationships with external and internal parties, working directly with senior management and providing regular input in decision-making processes.
- Train new team members and lead initiatives as needed
- Work with colleagues to develop price-testing and reserve policies, consistent with principles of valuation and control
Qualifications
- Bachelor Degree required in Finance or a related field. Advanced degrees in Financial Engineering, Quantitative Finance, Applied Mathematics, Statistics etc. strongly preferred
- 5-10 years direct experience with valuations, price testing, modeling across fixed income interest rate derivatives, and fx products
- Ability to explain a valuation by analyzing its constituent parts and how it is calculated.
- Must have a full understanding of the lifecycle of derivatives and be able to investigate and explain valuation movements using sensitivity based analysis
- Strong communication skills to establish credibility and build strong relationships
