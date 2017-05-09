Senior C#/WPF Developer - Financial Services - Chicagoland

Working with a hedge fund company outside of Chicago, IL who is looking for someone strong in C# and WPF to join their team.



Responsibilities:

- Influence the architecture and design initiatives

- Create applications using C#, WPF

- Work in a fast-paced, Agile team environment



Requirements:

- C# GUI development experience

- WPF/WinForms Experience

- CS Degree



This opportunity offers you the chance to work in a highly technical, collaborative, autonomous environment where your ideas will be welcomed and implemented!