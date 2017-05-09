Sr. Application Engineer
My client is a leading Hedge Fund headquartered in Chicago(will
consider candidates from all locations!) with an ever-expanding
presence in the market. The original team of exceptional senior
software professionals and quantitative traders from some of the
finance industries marquee names have enjoyed continued growth
and success over recent years and they are now looking to expand
their growing group in Chicago. The candidate does not need a
background in finance or trading.
This is a perfect opportunity for a bright individual to join a dynamic team in a role that will offer significant growth and exposure. The firm has a great culture - very open and collaborative, plus they offer bonus potential and benefits. This role is based in Chicago and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.
Responsibilities:
- Influence the architecture and design initiatives
- Create applications using C#, WPF, WinForms
- Work in a fast-paced, Agile team environment
Requirements:
- C# GUI development experience
- WPF/WinForms Experience
- CS Degree