The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Sr. Application Engineer

Location United States,

Remuneration $130000 - $200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 09th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

My client is a leading Hedge Fund headquartered in Chicago(will consider candidates from all locations!) with an ever-expanding presence in the market. The original team of exceptional senior software professionals and quantitative traders from some of the finance industries marquee names have enjoyed continued growth and success over recent years and they are now looking to expand their growing group in Chicago. The candidate does not need a background in finance or trading.

This is a perfect opportunity for a bright individual to join a dynamic team in a role that will offer significant growth and exposure. The firm has a great culture - very open and collaborative, plus they offer bonus potential and benefits. This role is based in Chicago and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.
Responsibilities:
- Influence the architecture and design initiatives
- Create applications using C#, WPF, WinForms
- Work in a fast-paced, Agile team environment

Requirements:
- C# GUI development experience
- WPF/WinForms Experience
- CS Degree

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader