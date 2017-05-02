My client is a leading Hedge Fund headquartered in Chicago(will consider candidates from all locations!) with an ever-expanding presence in the market. The original team of exceptional senior software professionals and quantitative traders from some of the finance industries marquee names have enjoyed continued growth and success over recent years and they are now looking to expand their growing group in Chicago. The candidate does not need a background in finance or trading.



This is a perfect opportunity for a bright individual to join a dynamic team in a role that will offer significant growth and exposure. The firm has a great culture - very open and collaborative, plus they offer bonus potential and benefits. This role is based in Chicago and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.

Responsibilities:

- Influence the architecture and design initiatives

- Create applications using C#, WPF, WinForms

- Work in a fast-paced, Agile team environment



Requirements:

- C# GUI development experience

- WPF/WinForms Experience

- CS Degree