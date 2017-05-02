The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Seeking a Relationship Manager for a business intelligence provider for global investment banks. Project, relationship, and data management will be the three main responsibilities. Looking for someone that has great soft skills but analytical, understands capital markets, equity, and has been in a client facing role before.

Responsibilities:

  • Meeting C level clients daily
  • Managing, analyzing, and communicating data to clients
  • Project management
  • Building and maintaining existing client relationships


Requirements:

  • Bachelors degree required, MBA is preferred
  • Be in a client facing role for 4 plus years at an investment bank
  • Able to manage and analyze data
  • Analytical mindset


The interview process moves pretty quickly so please apply in with your resume!

