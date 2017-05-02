Seeking a Relationship Manager for a business intelligence provider for global investment banks. Project, relationship, and data management will be the three main responsibilities. Looking for someone that has great soft skills but analytical, understands capital markets, equity, and has been in a client facing role before.



Responsibilities:



Meeting C level clients daily

Managing, analyzing, and communicating data to clients

Project management

Building and maintaining existing client relationships



Requirements:



Bachelors degree required, MBA is preferred

Be in a client facing role for 4 plus years at an investment bank

Able to manage and analyze data

Analytical mindset



The interview process moves pretty quickly so please apply in with your resume!