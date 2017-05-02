Senior Relationship Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $100 - $160 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 02nd May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Seeking a Relationship Manager for a business intelligence
provider for global investment banks. Project, relationship, and
data management will be the three main responsibilities. Looking
for someone that has great soft skills but analytical,
understands capital markets, equity, and has been in a client
facing role before.
Responsibilities:
- Meeting C level clients daily
- Managing, analyzing, and communicating data to clients
- Project management
- Building and maintaining existing client relationships
Requirements:
- Bachelors degree required, MBA is preferred
- Be in a client facing role for 4 plus years at an investment bank
- Able to manage and analyze data
- Analytical mindset
The interview process moves pretty quickly so please apply in with your resume!