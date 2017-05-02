The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Company Selby Jennings

A global provider of financial services software and software-enabled services is seeking skilled sales executives with 6-10 years of software solution sales experience to market and sell our Property Management Solutions.

Responsibilities

  • Perform cold calls at all organization levels to identify the companies current situation and areas of need
  • Successfully create a pipeline of leads
  • Successfully move clients through the sales process all the way to close
  • Be able to manage multiple deals at different stages through the sales cycle
  • Maintain a strong relationship with clients after close
  • Be able to maintain a schedule of strategic sales presentations, both in person and digitally
  • Provide strategic responses to RFP's

Requirements

  • 6-6105 years of successful software sales experience
  • Self motivated
  • Ability to build strong working relationships
  • Superior communication skills (written and verbal), can successfully explain products and their added value to clients
  • Bachelor's degree required
  • Must be able to commute overnight within designated territory if needed

