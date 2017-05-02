Software Solution Sales Representative
A global provider of financial services software and
software-enabled services is seeking skilled sales executives
with 6-10 years of software solution sales experience to market
and sell our Property Management Solutions.
Responsibilities
- Perform cold calls at all organization levels to identify the companies current situation and areas of need
- Successfully create a pipeline of leads
- Successfully move clients through the sales process all the way to close
- Be able to manage multiple deals at different stages through the sales cycle
- Maintain a strong relationship with clients after close
- Be able to maintain a schedule of strategic sales presentations, both in person and digitally
- Provide strategic responses to RFP's
Requirements
- 6-6105 years of successful software sales experience
- Self motivated
- Ability to build strong working relationships
- Superior communication skills (written and verbal), can successfully explain products and their added value to clients
- Bachelor's degree required
- Must be able to commute overnight within designated territory if needed