VP/Director, Mortgage Quant | Investment Bank | NY



Top tier investment bank is looking for an expert mortgage quant analyst to build out their growing mortgage desk. This candidate will work alongside some of the industries top quants and traders to assist in the development of the mortgage desk. If you have applied experience working within mortgage products, have more than 5 years of direct front office experience and want to join a dynamic and growing group please apply.



Responsibilities of VP/Director, Mortgage Quant | Investment Bank | NY

-Build quantitative models involving analysis of large data sets for equities and various fixed income instruments as well as prepayment and default models for RMBS/MBS.

-Stress test current models and identifying any potential risks that might affect the trading products.

-Modify existing mortgage models



Requirements of VP/Director, Mortgage Quant | Investment Bank | NY

-Ph.D. in a technical discipline ie. Physics, Electrical Engineering, Financial Engineering, Computer Science etc.

-5 years of experience with Mortgage products, preferably with RMBS (ABS/MBS/CMBS/RMBS)

-Previous experience in an investment bank, hedge fund or asset management firm

-Strong programming skills in C , VBA, MATLAB, R, SQL a strong plus

-Must have strong communication skills





