Scientific Alpha Researcher
Updated 02nd May 2017
A top prop trading firm located in New York is looking to expand
its quantitative research team. They have been around since the
late 90's and have been pioneers. Their next focus is to begin
exploring the dark realm of unstructured and alternative data
sources to predict market moves.
Responsibilities will include:
- Alpha research focused on building systematic/quantitative signals in the equity space
- Develop mid to short term equity quant trading strategies
- Optimizing and backtesting strategies
- Develop predictive models based on alternative data
- Analyze fundamental factors to utilize in signal research
The ideal candidate should possess:
- PhD in a quantitative field such as mathematics, statistics, computer science, or program with signal analysis related research
- 5 years of experience in alpha research and signal analysis
- Strong programming skills with statistical languages (Matlab, Python, or R)
- Extensive knowledge of fundamental factors
Compensation is very competitive, with a base bonus structure