Scientific Alpha Researcher

United States

Remuneration competitive

Employment type perm

02nd May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Not disclosed

Email click here

A top prop trading firm located in New York is looking to expand its quantitative research team. They have been around since the late 90's and have been pioneers. Their next focus is to begin exploring the dark realm of unstructured and alternative data sources to predict market moves.

Responsibilities will include:

  • Alpha research focused on building systematic/quantitative signals in the equity space
  • Develop mid to short term equity quant trading strategies
  • Optimizing and backtesting strategies
  • Develop predictive models based on alternative data
  • Analyze fundamental factors to utilize in signal research


The ideal candidate should possess:


  • PhD in a quantitative field such as mathematics, statistics, computer science, or program with signal analysis related research
  • 5 years of experience in alpha research and signal analysis
  • Strong programming skills with statistical languages (Matlab, Python, or R)
  • Extensive knowledge of fundamental factors


Compensation is very competitive, with a base bonus structure

