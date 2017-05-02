Director Front Office Rates Quant



An Investment Bank based in NYC is looking to take on a Director level candidate to help build out and support the rates and counterparty risk team. The ideal candidate will oversee a small team of quants in New York and will be working directly with the trading desk on a daily basis. The team as a whole is split up between Toronto, New York and London so this candidate will have the opportunity to run the team in NY.



Job responsibilities would be:



Focus on developing new models as well as improve upon existing models

Desk Strategy and support

Led the development of multiple enhancements in vanilla and exotics IR models

Led the modelling efforts in transitioning the Global Rates business to collateral-based discounting

Lead the quant team and actively personally participated in the development of a pricing and risk application for flow interest rates derivatives



The ideal candidate should possess:







