An Investment Bank based in NYC is looking to take on a Director level candidate to help build out and support the rates and counterparty risk team. The ideal candidate will oversee a small team of quants in New York and will be working directly with the trading desk on a daily basis. The team as a whole is split up between Toronto, New York and London so this candidate will have the opportunity to run the team in NY.
Job responsibilities would be:
- Focus on developing new models as well as improve upon existing models
- Desk Strategy and support
- Led the development of multiple enhancements in vanilla and exotics IR models
- Led the modelling efforts in transitioning the Global Rates business to collateral-based discounting
- Lead the quant team and actively personally participated in the development of a pricing and risk application for flow interest rates derivatives
The ideal candidate should possess:
- 8 years of work experience working as a quantitative Analyst
- PhD in Quantitative Discipline
- Strong programming knowledge of one or more of the following languages:C , Python, Java, KDB/Q, C
- Good communication skills