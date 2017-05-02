The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Director Front Office Rates Quant

An Investment Bank based in NYC is looking to take on a Director level candidate to help build out and support the rates and counterparty risk team. The ideal candidate will oversee a small team of quants in New York and will be working directly with the trading desk on a daily basis. The team as a whole is split up between Toronto, New York and London so this candidate will have the opportunity to run the team in NY.

Job responsibilities would be:

  • Focus on developing new models as well as improve upon existing models
  • Desk Strategy and support
  • Led the development of multiple enhancements in vanilla and exotics IR models
  • Led the modelling efforts in transitioning the Global Rates business to collateral-based discounting
  • Lead the quant team and actively personally participated in the development of a pricing and risk application for flow interest rates derivatives


The ideal candidate should possess:



  • 8 years of work experience working as a quantitative Analyst
  • PhD in Quantitative Discipline
  • Strong programming knowledge of one or more of the following languages:C , Python, Java, KDB/Q, C
  • Good communication skills

