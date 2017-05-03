

If you are a high performing, success-driven individual, with a passion for Java technology and an interest in the financial industry, this is the role for you. My client, a leading global investment, is looking for an experienced Java/Python Developer in their NYC office. You will be working on the world's best operations software, with top technologists in their Equity Trade division. You will gain hands-on exposure to working with large production systems and make your mark within the company.





Qualifications



3 years minimum in the IT field

3 years experience in Java/J2EE

2 years experience in Python

Experience using development tools

Experience working on large/complex, full life-cycle projects

Strong analytical and interpersonal skills

4-year Computer Science/Engineering degree (or equivalent) preferred

Desired

Knowledge of capital markets & enterprise change control systems

Experience with agile methodologies



This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's most elite names. Top performers within this group are known to have received a bonus even in their first year plus a great benefits package is available. If you're interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gejh8@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.



