Institutional Fixed Income Sales Director

Location United States,

Remuneration $75 - $100 per annum, Benefits: 125-150K OTE

Employment type perm

Updated 03rd May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Ahmed Kamal (NY)

Phone (646) 759-5602

Email click here

Sales Executive- Subscription Research

A leading provider of data, research and news is seeking a new sales executiv as part of an expansion into the buy-side. There is a preference for someone who has sold data, research or subscription based technology & data products.


Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

  • Ensure the Regional team hits the relevant targets.
  • To build, train, coach and retain the sales team to hit individual and group targets
  • To report on monthly and forecast sales numbers
  • Accountable for an individual book of renewal business of maximum $1m
  • Motivate sales teams and create an environment of excellence
  • Ability to set territories in a fair and equitable manner and agreed with Head of Fixed Income Sales, Americas


Key Skills & Knowledge

  • Exceptional knowledge of financial services
  • Expert domain knowledge of financial institutions and their constituents
  • Successful track record in sales / account management
  • Proven track record in new business development and relationship management upscaling
  • Suited for someone that has worked in the FinTech space previously

