Enterprise Account Executive

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $120000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 03rd May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Ahmed Kamal (NY)

Our client is a leading provider of enterprise solutions to the financial services industry. They are looking for someone that is a pure sales hunter and can prospect new clients.

Responsibilities:

  • Initiate, develop, and close complex sales cycles
  • Generate new sales leads and follow up on leads generated by others
  • Qualify and close enterprise deals for net new logos as well as "whitespace" in existing customer accounts
  • Write introductory letters to C-level executives
  • Maintain RFI/RFP processes
  • Facilitate the translation of operational metric improvements into financial levers that result in a credible value statement.



Job requirements:

  • Bachelor's or Master's degree
  • Extensive enterprise software sales experience
  • Experience in complex supply chain sales cycles is a requirement
  • Highly motivated, focused, and detail-oriented
  • Excellent presentation, lead qualification and client relationship skills are required
  • Excellent verbal and writing skills for introductory letters/champion letters/RFPs
  • Stand out colleague with ability to work with management and consultants from all over the world.



